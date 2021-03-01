Madhuri Dixit Nene's Latest Picture Is All About 'puppy Love'; Check It Out

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has been a prominent animal activist since the '80s. On Sunday, Madhuri re-affirmed her love for animals in a cute adorable Instagram post. She was seen striking a pose with her two furry pets as she sits down on the couch. The actor regularly posts play sessions with her pets for her fans. Dixit donned a maroon top and blue denim as she adorns a beautiful smile while hugging one of her furry pets. She wrote in the caption, "Puppy love", with a dog and upside-down smiley emoji accompanying it. Here's a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post:

Read more| Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts Her 'sunshine State Of Mind' As She Poses In Yellow; See Pics

The post has garnered over 221k likes on Instagram and has several fans reacting to it with red heart, dog and love emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of the comments section of Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post.

Read more| Madhuri Dixit Nene Calls Husband Sriram The 'Avocado To Her Toast'; See Adorable Pic

Madhuri Dixit Nene, an animal lover and proud adoptee

Last year, the Kalank star adopted a street dog on her son Arin's birthday. The actor took to Twitter to share pictures of the adopted puppy with her new family. She wrote, "The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy." Here's a look at her tweet with pictures of her dog named Carmelo Nene.

The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene ðŸ¾♥ I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy. @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/73DFBtfEZ1 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2019

Madhuri had adopted another dog Riya who had passed away prior to Carmelo Nene's adoption. In 2013, Madhuri rescued seven puppies on the set of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja. She enlisted the assistance of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and ensured the puppies who were drenched in the rain the night prior get adequate medical help. She has also been working with the UNICEF since 2014 in advocating the rights of children as well as eliminating child labour among other philanthropic works.

Read more| Parineeti Chopra Takes Part In 'pawri' Trend, Shares Hilarious Meme

Madhuri Dixit Nene on the work front

Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in Kalank (2019), where she co-starred alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. Dixit will next produce Panchak, a Marathi film under her company RnM Moving Pictures and is set to star in Netflix's upcoming series titled The Heroine. She is seen as a judge on the third season of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia which debuted on February 27. Take a look at her post featuring the three judges on Dance Deewane here.

Read more| Madhuri Dixit Nene Shows 'What's In Her Bag' In YouTube Video; Reveals She Loves Doodling

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.