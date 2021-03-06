Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares An Endearing Moment With Her Mother, Calls Her 'Precious'

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram handle on March 5, to share a photo with her beloved mother. Along with her mother, the photo also featured her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. Madhuri wore a white top, torn denim jeans and minimal makeup with lipstick. She wore a pair of black slippers and sunglasses on her head. Her mother was sitting on a chair and Madurai sat beside her on the floor and leaned towards her with her hand on her arms and smiled delightfully as she posed for the picture. Dr. Nene was seen in a red T-shirt behind her mother giving a broad smile and the background showcased a swimming pool and garden. Madhuri wrote in the caption "My Precious" with a pink sparkling heart emoticon.

Overwhelmed by Madhuri's bond with her mother, her followers commented crying face emoticon with red hearts and heart eyes. The Bindis and Bangles singer Raja Kumari commented on the photo with several red heart emoticons. Some of the followers also complimented Dixit for her look calling her 'Beautiful', 'Princess', 'Fab' in comments, and one of them even wrote "Why she is so cute?". Read comments here:

Sneak peek of Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos enjoying leisure time

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram feed is filled with moments from her personal life, with her husband, photoshoots, and also about her ongoing projects. Recently she has been sharing pictures enjoying some leisure time by herself. A couple of days ago she was seen enjoying tea in the morning. In the Instagram post, she was sitting outdoors in the sun, wearing a peach-colored top with red dots and she had let her hair down. She wore a pair of sunglasses and posed with her cup of tea. She wrote in the caption "Sun+ Tea= Perfect start of the day". Her followers added red hearts and many heart eyes in the comments and wished her a 'good morning'. Check out post and comments here:

Five days ago on March 1, 2021, she was also seen enjoying leisure time on a swing. In the picture, she was seen sitting on a wooden swing in the garden and was seen relaxing in the greenery around her. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor can be seen lost in her thoughts and flashed her faded smile as she looked away from the camera. Surrounded by several plants in the photo, she simply captioned the post 'camouflage'. See photo here:

