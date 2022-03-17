Madhuri Dixit Pens Inspiring Birthday Note For Son Arin Nene; 'Soar As High As You Can'

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene has an active social media account and often shares glimpses of her family with her fans and followers online. The actor has now taken to her Instagram account to extend her birthday wishes to her son Arin on his special day. She posted an adorable picture of the duo together and penned down an inspiring note as she wished him a happy birthday.

Madhuri Dixit extends birthday wishes to Arin Nene

Madhuri Dixit headed to her social media account on March 17 and penned down a heartwarming note on the occasion of her son Arin Nene's birthday. In the note, she encouraged him to 'soar' as high as he can and spread his wings as she expressed her love to him. She also assured him that she would also be by his side to cheer him on, and several fans and followers took to the comments section to wish Arin on his special day. Sharing a picture of the mother-son duo, Madhuri wrote, "Happy Birthday Arin. Now that you have spread your wings, soar as high as you can. Believe in yourself & be the best you can be. Enjoy the many adventures life will offer you, we will always love you and cheer you on. Wish you the best in everything you do. Love Mom."

Have a look at the post here

Shriram Nene also took to social media to wish his son a happy birthday. He posted two throwback pictures of himself and Arin and also shared a recent picture as he mentioned that it has been a 'joy' to watch him grow up. He also expressed how proud he was of him as he penned down a birthday wish. The caption of his post read, "Happy Birthday Arin! Watching you grow up has been the joy of our lives. We are so proud of you and love you very much. Wishing you many great years ahead."

Madhuri had earlier posted a congratulatory post for her son as he became a graduate in 2021 and mentioned how proud she was of him. She encouraged him to follow his passion and lauded him for his 'resilience, strength and hardwork'. She also shared a family picture with Arin, in which he can be seen in his graduation cap and gown.

A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors 🎓 Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. pic.twitter.com/2THE7VH3d4 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 30, 2021

We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 30, 2021

So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always ❤️#ProudParent #Classof2021 #GraduationDay — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 30, 2021

Image: Twitter/@IIFA