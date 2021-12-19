Madhuri Dixit's Son Arin Visits Home For Vacay; Thrilled Dr. Shriram Nene Posts Pic

Madhuri Dixit Nene has reunited with her son Arin and she couldn't hold back her happiness. Posting a video on photo-blogging site Instagram, Madhuri's husband Dr. Shriram Nene took to his Instagram and announced Arin's return.

Nene family reunites after a long time

Dr. Shriram Nene posted a photograph on his Instagram account in which the family is all smiles on Arin's return. Nene captioned the post, "Arin’s back for the holidays! And all of us could not be happier!! #SaturdayFun #Saturday #FamilyOverEverything." It seems like the family has reunited after a very long time. The picture features Madhuri Dixit, her sons, Arin and Ryan, and her husband Shriram. Madhuri could be seen wearing a black mask, but others chose to pose without one.

Arin moved to the US for higher studies

Earlier this year, Arin had moved to the United States to pursue higher studies. Madhuri showered her love and confessed that she was concerned for her son. She stated that she couldn't believe how the years have gone by as Arin is already 18. Madhuri added that she was concerned because her son will be alone abroad while studying at University, unlike India where children are growing up so protected. She added, "Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

Ryan donates his hair to Cancer patients

Recently, when Ryan donated his hair to Cancer patients, Madhuri Dixit was overwhelmed by the efforts of her son. She shared the same on her Instagram handle and wrote, "NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud."

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene