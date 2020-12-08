Madhuri Dixit, Poonam Dhillon Wish Dharmendra On His 85th Birthday

On veteran actor Dharmendra's 85th birthday, Madhuri Dixit and Poonam Dhillon took to their Twitter handle to wish the actor. Sharing some throwback pictures, Dhillon wrote, "Wish you Good Health & lots of Joy always !! You are a Charming, handsome inspiration to the youth & all aspiring actors even today."

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "May you continue working magic with your charm both on-screen and in real life. Praying for your good health & sending you my best wishes." [sic]

Wishing you a very happy birthday Dharam ji @aapkadharam. May you continue working magic with your charm both on-screen and in real life. Praying for your good health & sending you my best wishes 🤗🙏 pic.twitter.com/YzV9CB9iHP — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Dear Respected Dharamji -- wish you Good Heath & lots of Joy always !! You are a Charming , handsome inspiration to the youth & all aspiring actors even today . ⁦@aapkadharam⁩ ⁦⁦@KapilSharmaK9⁩ pic.twitter.com/LotcsLbVgu — Poonam Dhillon 🇮🇳 ੴ (@poonamdhillon) December 8, 2020

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently announced the sequel of 2007 hit Apne, which featured him alongside his actor-sons Sunny and Bobby Deol for the first time. Directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha fame, the sports drama featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.

Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old star posted a clip from the original film and wrote, "With His blessings, your good wishes, we have decided to give you 'Apne 2'. The film will reportedly go on floors mid next year.

Replying to a fan who wished the actor for the new project, Dharmendra said he is grateful for all his admirers and said the new film will be set in the "modern" era. Along with the Deols, "Apne" also featured Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher.

Post "Apne", Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. The trio featured in two more films of the franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2(2013) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018.

(with PTI inputs)

