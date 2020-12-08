Hema Malini looks back at her journey with Dharmendra on his b'day, thanks fans for love

Veteran actor Dharmendra who ringed in his 85th birthday on December 8, received a beautiful set of wishes from wife and charming actress Hema Malini. Hema Malini took to Twitter and shared throwback pictures while looking back on their journey together over the years.

Hema Malini wishes Dharmendra on birthday

The first is a monochrome throwback picture where the Dream Girl actress can be seen feeding food to a young Dharmendra. The second picture is of the two from recent times where they can be seen posing for the camera. While captioning the heat-warming post, Hema thanked all the fans of both the stars for showering their blessings and love on the couple which keeps them going in the industry.

“Today we celebrate Dharamji’s birthday. It is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories. This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for this togetherness to last. Thank u for all the love,” Hema tweeted. Continuing, in another post, she wrote, “Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings, and love have kept us together all these years.”

Read: Dharmendra's Birthday: Actor Paid Rs. 2000 Just To Hug Hema Malini On Sets Of 'Sholay'?

Read: Young Hema Malini Performs Bharatnatyam Leaving Netizens Stunned; Watch Throwback Video

Today we celebrate Dharamji’s https://t.co/Qbk7FAsoeU is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories.This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for ths togetherness to last.Thank u for all the love 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ImkXJ6yHRc — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2020

Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years🙏 pic.twitter.com/AETbitmcYf — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2020

Apart from Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s sons Sunny and Bobby Deol also shared beautiful posts on social media while extending their wishes to the senior actor on the special occasion. It was in the year 1980 when Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in Iyengar style as the latter is Iyengar.

Sometime back, the legendary actress opened up about her marriage with Dharmendra in an interview with SpotboyE and revealed intriguing details about her marriage. During the interaction, Hema complained that she did not get enough time to spend with Dharmendra ever since the duo tied the knot.

However, that is okay for the sensational actor as according to her whatever time they get to spend with each other is ‘precious’ for her. Explaining further Hema added that she makes it a point to ‘not to crib’. Questions like ‘why didn’t we do this?’, ‘why didn’t we do that?’, ‘Why are you late?’ is completely out of her list. She doesn’t like to ‘squander’ her time with loved ones with complaints, Hema concluded.

Read: Hema Malini-Dharmendra 'overjoyed Grandparents' As Ahana Announces Birth Of Twins

Read: Hema Malini Finally Finds Old Pic As Goddess, Says 'wanted To Add This In My Biography'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.