Here's A List Of Dharmendra And Sharmila Tagore's Movies Together To Watch On Their B'day!

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore both celebrate their birthday on December 8, 2020. While Dharmendra is turning 80 this year, Sharmila Tagore is now going to be 71 years old. Both have notably been very popular Hindi Cinema stars throughout their careers.

Dharmendra's films mostly show his character in an exuberant, invigorated light, while we can see a contrasting, graceful presence in Sharmila Tagore's films. This was the reason that made Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore's movies interesting to watch, as the couple forms a fascinating, complimentary pair on screen. Having shared screen space in a lot of movies, here is a list of popular Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore's movies to enjoy on this special day-

Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore's movies

1. Mere Humdam Mere Dost

This movie was released in 1968 and is considered to be one of the most iconic movies of Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore. Another reason for the movie being a hit was the playback singer choice. Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi gave their voice to the on-screen couple.

2. Anupama

Released in 1966, Anupama was the first movie in which the couple starred together. They were paired up by film director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Like in many of Sharmila Tagore's films, she played a shy character, while Dharmendra played the role of a poet.

3. Devar

Released in 1966 as well, this movie was a tale of suppressed romance. Sharmila played the role of a woman in an abusive marriage, while Dharmendra's character was her brother-in-law. The two had fallen in love in the movie and thus, it was a hylo-idealistic drama.

4. Satyakam

This was another movie by Hrishikesh Mukherjee that was released in 1969. It is regarded as one of the best performances amongst Dharmendra's films. It shows Sharmila's character as a perfect foil to Dharmendra's, even though she was a supportive wife.

5. Yakeen

This movie was released in the same year as Satyakam, 1969. It gained popularity because of the outfits worn by Sharmila in the movie. The film was directed by Brij Sadanah.

6. Chupke Chupke

Released in 1975, Chupke Chupke was a comedy movie starring Dharmendra and Sharmila. Sharmila had agreed to work with Dharmendra despite having most of her movies with actor Rajesh Khanna in the 70s. This movie was also directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

7. Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka

This movie was released in the same year as Chupke Chupke. It was directed by Devendra Goel starring the iconic couple. The other stars in the movie were Ashok Kumar and Leena Chandavarkar.

8. Sunny

Released in 1984, this movie was one of Dharmendra's home productions. Directed by Raj Khosla, the lead actor in this movie was Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol. Dharmendra worked in this movie with Sharmila as his lover, and Waheeda Rehman as his wife.

Promo Image Source: A still from Chupke Chupke

