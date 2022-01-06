Madhuri Dixit Pours Wishes On AR Rahman's B'day, Calls 'Kay Sera Sera' Composer A Legend

Versatile composer-singer AR Rahman who has had an illustrious career, ringed in his 55th birthday on Thursday, January 6. AR Rahman’s music seamlessly breaks through the barriers of geography, language, culture, and religion. On his birthday, the singer received scores of wishes and blessings from the fraternity including Madhuri Dixit, Sophie Choudry, and more.

Rahman has won numerous awards for his composition in Tamil and Hindi films. He is admiringly referred to as the "Mozart of Madras" and "Isai Puyal", which means "a musical storm". He has also received international acclaim, winning Academy and Grammy awards in 2009 for his work in the film Slumdog Millionaire.

AR Rahman receives birthday wishes from the film fraternity

Wishing him on the special day was actor Madhuri Dixit. Rahman had composed the song Kay Sera Sera from Madhuri Dixit’s film Pukar that also starred Anil Kapoor. The actor wishes Rahman on the special day and praised his songs that have created an impact on the hearts of the people. “Birthday greetings to the legend @arrahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music, your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you keep shining and doing your best as always.”

Yash Raj films tweeted: "His music has unmatched magic to it. Wishing AR Rahman a very happy birthday." Legendary South Indian music composer S Thaman tweeted: "Wishing the genius, the legend, AR Rahman a very happy birthday. Wishing you great health and prosperity. "Be this Inspiring to us as always."



His music has an unmatched magic to it.

Sophie Choudry took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of the photo frame from her earlier career days where she can be seen posing with AR Rahman. “Just a young teenager having a fan moment with this legend. Can never forget he told me to change my name from Sophia to Sufi. I guess I met halfway with Sophie! Happy happy bday @arrahman sir Health & happiness always!” she wrote.

Other than actors from the fraternity, AR Rahman’s 19-year-old son, Ameen also penned special birthday wishes for his father. Ameen took to his Instagram to share a picture with AR Rahman from what appears to be an event. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the world's best dad #iloveyou3000.” The picture shows the father-son duo decked up in kurtas.

IMAGE: Instagram/MadhuriDixitNene/ARRahman