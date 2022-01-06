AR Rahman's Birthday: 'Nahin Samne' To 'Tu Hi Re', 10 Evergreen Songs From The Legend

AR Rahman has attained a legendary status in the film industry since Mani Ratnam gave him a break with Roja in 1992. The 'Mozart of Madras' has created some of the best music in Tamil and Hindi films over the years. The music composer-singer took it to another level by even winning the Oscar for the nation.

The veteran has composed so many chartbusters over the past three decades that fans across the world might have a different list of favourites. As AR Rahman celebrates his 55th birthday, here's looking at some of his top evergreen songs:

Top 10 evergreen AR Rahman songs to hear on legend's birthday

Tu Hi Re- Bombay

Some of the works of Rahman initially that set up his legacy was for his mentor Mani Ratnam. After Roja, he created another memorable album in Bombay. One of the best tracks was Tu Hi Re, sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy and translated by Mehboob, a slow-paced and melodious romantic track, tracing the love and longing of lovers for each other.

Urvashi Urvashi- Kadhalan

If AR Rahman's initial claim to fame was romantic and intense songs, he showed he can master energetic dance-based music with this one. Apart from Prabhudeva's dance moves, Rahman flaunted his vocal skills, along with Suresh Peters, Shahul Hameed, and lyrics by Vaali, in this one.

Maa Tujhe Salaam- Vande Mataram (album)

Rahman lent his voice in many of his chartbusters, and one of the iconic songs among them was this patriotic track penned by Mehboob. The artist puts immense energy into this song, saluting the motherland, and has goosebumps written all over it. An event of national importance, like Republic Day or Independence Day, is very rarely celebrated without his song

Nahin Saamne - Taal

Taal is considered among the finest albums of AR Rahman, with songs of various genres in it. However, this romantic track, rendered by Hariharan and Sukhwinder Singh and written by Anand Bakshi, about a man expressing his love, despite not having her around, created quite an impact.

Chale Chalo - Lagaan

Be it 'Monday motivation' or inspiration for any other day, this track surely gets one charged up. Rahman's vocals too, along with Srinivas and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, shines and conveys feelings of underdogs taking on the British for a cricket match, with too much at stake.

Saathiya- Saathiya

Among all genres that Rahman has scored for, his romantic tracks have been the most popular. One of the iconic ones is this one, crooned by Sonu Nigam and Clinton Cerejo, and penned by Gulzar. The hook theme music is one of the distinguished tunes, while his music brought out a new couple's feelings for each other beautifully.

Roobaroo- Rang De Basanti

This track from the classic should surely be among the best friendship-themed songs in Bollywood. The track, penned by Prasoon Joshi, has metaphorical high, just before a tragedy in the film. Rahman, apart from a brilliant use of guitar in the song, even lent his voice for the track, along with Naresh Iyer.

Jai Ho - Slumdog Millionaire

Any Rahman playlist would be incomplete without this song, since it delivered the rare Oscar award for an Indian. The song, rendered by Sukhwinder Singh and written by Gulzar and Tanvi Shah, was an upbeat celebratory song for a protagonist's rags-to-riches story and the video depicted visuals of Mumbai too.

Kun Faaya Kun- Rockstar

Another genre Rahman aced his illustrious career was of a qawwali in this track, he rendered alongside Javed Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Nizami Brothers, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. His strong spiritual music and the vocals helped audiences connect with the protagonist's state of mind after being removed from home as he searched the answers for is musical dreams.

Agar Tum Sath Ho- Tamasha

There might be a debate over Rahman's impactful music waning slightly in recent years, but this track, rendered by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, and penned by Irshal Kamil, is proof that the legend has still got it in him. This romantic track, which depicts love , heartbreak and hard to describe emotions, is among his most loved tracks in recent times.