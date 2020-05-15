Madhuri Dixit Rehearsed For 17 Days Before Shooting For 'Ek Do Teen', Reveals Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit, born on May 15, is one of the best-known dancers in the Hindi film industry. She has been time and again admired for her dance skills. The person who nurtured the actor into the gorgeous dancer that she is today is popular choreographer Saroj Khan. It was during the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin when Dixit was first choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Madhuri Dixit rehearsed for 17 days while shooting Ek Do Teen

Talking about one of Madhuri Dixit's most popular films, Tezaab, Saroj Khan said during an interview with a portal that the actor became popular after that film. She revealed that they worked together for the song Ek Do Teen in the film. She also revealed that Madhuri rehearsed for 17 days during the shoot of the song because she wanted to achieve the highest level of perfection for it.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Starts #MyFavPartOfTheDay Challenge On Instagram, Fans Take Part

Khan said during the interview that Dixit completed her training in 10 days. When Saroj Khan asked her to leave and told her that she would be training the group, Madhuri refused to go and kept rehearsing. Dixit told her that she would keep rehearsing in one corner till she trains the group. Khan said that Madhuri was very sincere with her work and the results were visible for all.

Saroj Khan revealed that Madhuri Dixit did not the Hollywood-Bollywood dancing style. There were many steps that Madhuri took time to pick up or was nervous doing the, but she was a quick learner. Khan revealed that their story began from the sets of Uttar Dakshin and said that Dixit took some time but learned things quickly.

ALSO READ | IIFA 2019: Madhuri Dixit To Pay Tribute To Choreographer Saroj Khan

Flash forward to 33 years later and the duo still shares an amazing bond with each other. Saroj Khan revealed in an interview that the bond she shares with Madhuri Dixit is just like that of a mother and daughter. In a conversation with a news source, the choreographer said that Dixit is a beautiful student of hers. Adding that they have worked together on many films, she said that they enjoy each other’s dances and that Madhuri is a perfect dancer.

When asked if there was anyone like Madhuri Dixit today, Khan quickly jumped in and said that she does not see Madhuri in any of the actors today. She added that there are actors like Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai who dance very well but have their own styles. Referring to Madhuri and Aishwarya's dance from Devdas, Saroj said that the moves were the same but their styles were different.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Shares A Heartfelt Birthday Post For Her 'guru' Saroj Khan

ALSO READ | When Saroj Khan And Madhuri Dixit Set The Silver Screen On Fire With Dance Moves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.