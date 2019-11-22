Madhuri Dixit Shares A Heartfelt Birthday Post For Her 'guru' Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan turned 71 on November 22. She is one of the most popular Bollywood choreographers and has directed some of the iconic songs in the history of Hindi cinema. She has even won a National award for her excellent choreography skills in the song Ye Ishq Haye from the movie Jab We Met as well as for the song Dola Re Dola from Devdas. Khan has choreographed numerous songs featuring Madhuri Dixit in her career — Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, Maar Dala from Devdas and many more. O Saroj Khan’s special day, Madhuri Dixit penned a heartfelt note for her 'guru' on her social media handle.

Madhuri Dixit wishes her favourite person Saroj Khan on her birthday

On Friday, November 22, Madhuri Dixit shared an old photograph of herself and Saroj Khan. Wishing Saroj Khan on her 71st birthday, Madhuri penned a long sweet note for her. She wrote “Happy birthday to one of my favourite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart.” Fans in huge numbers have flooded the comment section. One of their fans wrote that they want Saroj khan to choreograph another song for Madhuri soon. Have a look at the post here.

Here's how netizens have wished Saroj Khan on her birthday

Happy bday to saroj Khan ma'am.... Awaiting for your duo to rock the screen again.



MD ma'am we all fans are missing you badly and are so worried about you. Why are u disappearing from everywhere... Plz announce something soon.. @MadhuriDixit #missingmadhuridixit https://t.co/TRSk9Fg4xI — Nikhil Agwan (@nikhilagwan) November 22, 2019

