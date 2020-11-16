Madhuri Dixit Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Brother On Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sister, Madhuri Dixit on Monday shared a beautiful throwback picture with her brother on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The actor confessed that she is missing her brother a little extra on this day.

Madhuri captioned the post as, "As we celebrate the bond of love between brothers and sisters today, can't wait to see you again... (along with a red heart and hugging face emoji)". Madhuri also penned a message in Marathi to send Bhai Dooj wishes to all her fans.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathry Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make her OTT debut with an upcoming Netflix series. The filming for this web series began in March of this year, however, the production process came to a halt after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the government.

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar will collaborate with actor Madhuri Dixit for the latter's web-debut project. While talking to Mid-day, Bejoy Nambiar shared that he will be directing two episodes of the Netflix show, titled The Actress.

While talking about his excitement to join the directorial team of The Actress, the 41-year-old filmmaker said that he is thrilled to get a chance to work with Madhuri Dixit Nene. Interestingly, the upcoming suspense-drama web-show, which will revolve around a superstar who vanishes without a trace, will see Sri Rao as the director-showrunner. Elaborating further, Nambiar asserted that he has never worked on a project where somebody else is the showrunner, and he has to fulfill the directorial responsibilities.

He said it will be a new experience for him.

(With ANI inputs)

