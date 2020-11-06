Madhuri Dixit 'misses Travel' In Latest Post, Fan Asks 'Is This Place China?'

On November 6, 2020, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from a station in Japan. She wrote, “Major missing! To travel is to live. #ExperienceOverThings #Throwback”. Many fans started asking the Tehzaab actor if she was heading to China or Japan. Among all, one user asked her, "Where is this place? Is it China?". Another user commented, “Japan hay ya ki China”.

She posed smiling at the camera wearing a black jacket and jeans with her travel suitcase. Many of her fans started dropping hearts and love-struck emojis. Several fans complimented her beauty and said that they missed her. A section of netizens also pointed out that she did not wear a mask while travelling.

The Dil To Pagal Hai star often shares throwback posts on her social media expressing her love for travel, and meeting new people. On October 23, 2020, she shared a picture of herself smiling at a camera wearing a blue denim shirt and a hat. She captioned it as, “Let’s go back in time and fall in love with new places & experiences. #Fridayvibe #ExperienceOverThings.” She added a heart-eye face and airplane emoticon.

Dhak dhak queen celebrates 31 years of Parinda

In her latest posts, we can see Madhuri being nostalgic and sharing her old films’ posters. Three days back, she shared a poster of her film Parinda alongside Anil Kapoor on Instagram. She posted the picture in order to celebrate 31 years of Parinda. She wrote that playing Paro in the movie was a thrilling experience for her. The tagline of the film justifies the title given ‘The Most Powerful Film Ever Made’, she said. She informed that it marked the first time she acted in a death scene. She went ahead to compliment her cast and crew members for giving her wonderful memories and making it special.

Madhuri Dixit Nene has worked in over 70 Bollywood movies and has received six Filmfare Awards. She has given hits like Dil (1990), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Devdas (2002) and many more. Madhuri married Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon on October 17, 1999. She lives in Mumbai with her hubby and two kids- Arin and Ryan.

Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

