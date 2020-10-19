Madhuri Dixit Thankful For The Love Showered By Fans On Her Anniversary; Has Sweet Message

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Nene on Saturday marked their 21st wedding anniversary with a special note for each other. The couple took to Instagram to post pictures with each other and expressed gratitude to have each other in their lives.

On Monday, Madhuri took to her social media handle and wrote, "Every anniversary marks another year in our journey. It was great sharing it with all of you. Thank you for all the love." [sic]

Dr Nene also dedicated a special Instagram post to the 'Aaja Nachle' actor and looked back on the 21-year-long journey of their marriage. "21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary," he wrote.

The couple had tied the knot back in 1999 and later welcomed two sons together

Madhuri Dixit is often found sharing their Indian-themed exploits at home - simple things like cooking some delicious desi fare at home. She sometimes back shared a video where she can be seen teaching her doctor husband how to cook Sabudana Khichdi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make her OTT debut with an upcoming Netflix series. The filming for this web series began in March of this year, however, the production process came to a halt after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the government.

(With ANI inputs)

