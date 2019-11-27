Madhuri Dixit's Saree Looks Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat; See Pics

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has swayed people with her iconic dance moves, charming smile and heart-stealing Adaayein. Besides her incredible acting, Madhuri is known for carrying voguish attires with utmost grace. The Dil To Pagal Hai actor is active on social media and keeps her fans updated with the stunning pictures of her in sarees. Here are some of her looks in which she is clad in gorgeous sarees.

1. The one with the golden saree look

Madhuri Dixit has donned a shimmery golden number embellished with golden zari work. The Saajan actor has sported statement earrings to complete her look. She has left hair soft curls open with middle partition and applied red lip colour with this desi attire.

2. The Proper Patola look

Clad in traditional printed saree, Madhuri Dixit carried her look with sheer elegance. The actor sported this cream saree with golden borders and prints with chunky earrings and bangles. Madhuri applied red lip shade and round black bindi for a rounded off look.

3. The one in the pink floral printed saree

Madhuri donned this pink saree with heavy and elaborate embroidery adorned on it. The Aaja Nachle actor has sported gorgeous statement neckpiece and earrings for this look. Check it out.

4. Black beauty

The actor must have made heads turn in this glamorous sequined saree. Displaying shades of purple on the border, this saree is teamed with black heavily sequined sleeveless blouse. The actor levelled her look with studded neckpiece, earrings, and bangles.

