Madhuri Dixit To Make Her Netflix Acting Debut In A Suspenseful Family Drama

Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her acting debut on the digital streaming giant Netflix with a yet-to-be-titled series. The show will reportedly be directed by the Baar Baar Dekho fame director Sri Rao and bankrolled by popular filmmaker Karan Johar. The story of the series will uncover the past secrets of a global superstar, also a wife and a mother, after she vanishes without a trace. The official Twitter handle of the digital platform made an announcement of Madhuri Dixit's collaboration earlier today.

Dil to pagal hai for news that Madhuri Dixit will be starring in an upcoming Netflix original.@MadhuriDixit, @karanjohar we're ready! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2019

Second innings with Netflix

Madhuri Dixit had earlier teamed with Netflix for showcasing her Marathi film 15th August. As per reports, the Tezaab actor has been excited about her upcoming project with the digital entertainment platform as she is reportedly gearing up to play the protagonist in the suspenseful story of an actor. The plot of the series is a fictionalized version of Madhuri Dixit's own life story. The Bollywood icon has had an extremely successful run as a leading actor in the film industry before her marriage in 2001. The series will be co-produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which is reportedly in a long-term partnership with Netflix for creating a range of films and series for their audience.

The project is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to release exclusively on Netflix. Madhuri Dixit had previously collaborated with writer-director Sri Rao on a story inspired by her life as a Bollywood superstar-turned-soccer mom in suburban America which had been pitched for U.S network ABC. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood was last seen in Dharma Productions' multi-starrer film Kalank featuring actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani among others.

