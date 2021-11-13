Madhuri Dixit Wishes 'beauty' Juhi Chawla On Her Birthday; Calls Her A Dazzling Performer

Juhi Chawla is clocking her 54th birthday today and fans, friends and the members of the film fraternity have been sending her heartfelt wishes. Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl aka Madhuri Dixit also penned a birthday note for 'the beauty' and hailed her for making an 'immense contribution' to the world of entertainment. Madhuri and the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star have been each other's earliest colleagues in Bollywood, and have shared screen space in the 2014 film Gulaab Gang.

Ahead of her birthday, Juhi also shared an 'earnest request' with her fans, telling them to plant trees and saplings in order to protect the earth, the children as well as for 'our entire well being'. Meanwhile, celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and others also wished the star, with a promise to gift her what she wants.

Madhuri Dixit pens birthday wishes for Juhi Chawla

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, November 13, Madhuri uploaded a throwback picture with Juhi, wherein the duo can be seen dancing on stage. For the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the beauty@iam_juhi You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment. Right from Qyamat se Qyamat tak to Gulab Gang you have always dazzled in every role you do. May you keep shining as always[sic]." Take a look.

Happy birthday to the beauty @iam_juhi You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment. Right from Qyamat se Qyamat tak to Gulab Gang you have always dazzled in every role you do. May you keep shining as always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WjIk5HGLry — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 13, 2021

What's Juhi Chawla's birthday wish?

Shortly before ringing in her birthday, Juhi Chawla wrote a thoughtful note for people to ponder upon, telling them to increase the green cover by planting a tree or sapling. "Tomorrow is my birthday. I know you must be eagerly waiting for the day to dawn, to wish me and shower me with gifts!![sic]," she jokingly remarked thereafter revealing what her actual wish is. "Here's a shameless and earnest request, please plant trees......please plant as many as you wish, not just for me, it's for your children, for the earth, for our entire wellbeing[sic]," she added.

On the work front, Juhi Chawla, who has delivered trailblazing performances in films like Darr, Yes Boss, Bhoothnath, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak among others, was last seen in Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, talking on the role of Chatro.

(Image: Twitter/@Madhuridixit)