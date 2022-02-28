Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Proud Of 'better Half' For 'The Fame Game', Pens Note

Madhuri Dixit Nene has created an impact on the minds of audiences with her performance in the recent release The Fame Game. The actor, who had not been seen on screens for almost three years, except as a judge on a reality show, seems to have returned with a bang if the appreciation for her work is anything to go by.

There were praises pouring in for the Tezaab star upon the release of the series on Friday. The response has also made her husband Dr Shriram Nene proud. He penned a note of appreciation for the lead star of the show while highlighting the sacrifices made by the team to film the series.

Not just netizens, even critics showered appreciation on Madhuri after the release of the series. Sharing a picture of some of the comments for her act and the stars received by the show, Shriram Nene wrote that he was 'amazed' by the response to the film worldwide. Nene loved the show and hoped other netizens too enjoyed it.

Shriram Nene also shared that it was not just about the performance, but also the sacrifices Madhuri and the other members of the cast and crew made while filming the series, that mattered. He highlighted the team shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, being away from their families and working in a bubble, or a restricted environment.

Along with a picture of the couple dazzling in black, Dr Nene wrote that he was proud of his 'better half' and also gave a shoutout to the cast and crew.

Amazed by the response to The Fame Game, worldwide. Hope you guys loved it as much as I did. Remember all the sacrifices everyone made in the middle of Covid, away from their families, in a bubble, shooting away. So proud of my better half, the cast and crew, pic.twitter.com/Cr2rU3gK1D — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) February 27, 2022

Madhuri enacts the part of a successful actress in the series. The story revolves around her sudden disappearance one day, leading to an investigation, after which her equation with her husband, co-star and family comes under the lens and the life behind the glamour and fame becomes a talking point

The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley, among others. The series has been directed by Shaitaan fame Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. It has been created by filmmaker Sri Rao.

The show was trending at No 1 in various countries, Netflix shared.

Image: Instagram/@thefamegamefc, Twitter/@DoctorNene