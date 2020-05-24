'We Are Mulling Options Now': CM Uddhav Thackeray On Film Shoot Resumption In Green Zones

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Sunday and shared that they have been mulling over the requests put forth by the various film associations to resume work in green zones. Not only the film industry-related activities but also the outdoor sports and related events are currently in the 'deciding stage'.

He said, "Producers Association have asked us whether they can shoot in green zones. We are mulling options now. Thinking of giving permission at a later stage. Deciding on outdoor sports also. But all at deciding stage and need to wait."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on the limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Thackeray, however, ruled out reopening of cinema halls or theatres anytime soon. Shooting for films, as well as other production activities, remained suspended since mid-March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The government would consider action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms," Thackeray told a delegation of representatives of the entertainment industry, especially from the Marathi theatre, television and cinema.

The CM said the huge entertainment industry comprises various elements like actors, backstage artists, technicians and workers. Thackeray said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in the Film City and supporting folk artists. Referring to the demand of producers to allow the resumption of shootings and post-production work, the CM said the demand can be considered in "non-red" zones in the state.

"However, care will have to be taken to ensure that locations for shooting a film are not situated in the containment zones and that the number of people on the sets and their hygiene is taken care of," he stated.

For editing studios, guidelines will have to be issued regarding space and air conditioning system, he had said. The CM also asked the state Culture department and producers to check if some shootings can take place before the start of the monsoon.

(with PTI inputs)

