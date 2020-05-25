Producers Guild Comes Up With Guidelines To Resume Shoot; Thanks Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Producers Guild of India, also known as GUILD, has given a declaration earlier this month, where it talked about how officials are working on ways to commence shooting processes with proper safety guidelines, along with health professionals. Now, GUILD has taken to its official social media handle and stated that film shoots will soon be starting. Read further ahead for more details:

Producers Guild come up with guidelines to resume shoot

Producers Guild of India has come up with new safety protocols for the film and television industry. Taking to its official social media handle, GUILD expressed their gratitude towards the CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. In the tweet, GUILD stated, “Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below is the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.” Here is the official tweet by Producers Guild of India:

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma



Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.https://t.co/qTUvz1iKaM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 25, 2020

GUILD has also drafted the new protocols that one needs to consider for the smooth and safe functioning of film shoots. It includes safety and precautionary measures like practising proper sanitisation at the studios, cleaning the various rooms clean, and etc. Several film shoots have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends



The lockdown led to several hurdles to the entertainment business. It has taken a heavy toll on the daily wages of several workers. Now, they have a new ray of hope as shootings will soon commence. In the past, GUILD has worked towards the betterment of these workers. It has tried to maintain and carry out transparent functioning of funds to help people in such dire times.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Laxxmi Bomb were postponed. Other films that have been postponed include 83’, Coolie No 1, and Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, there have been talks about releasing several films on OTT platforms. Ghoomketu, which featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was recently released on an OTT platform, while Gulabo Sitabo, which features Amitabh Bachchan, will also have a digital release.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.