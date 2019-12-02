Padmanabh Singh: All About The 21-year-old 'royal Family' Scion & Polo Player From Jaipur

Padmanabh Singh is an accomplished polo player who is a polo player and member of the former ruling family of the princely state of Jaipur, (now Rajasthan). Padmanabh Singh's grandfather was considered as the last true king of Jaipur due to the fact that the Indian Government abolished royal titles shortly after independence. Here is a look at the life, career and net worth of the 21-year-old polo player.

Who is Padmanabh Singh?

Sawai Man Singhji Bahadur, who is often called the last Maharaja of Jaipur, passed away in 2011. That led to his grandson, young Padmanabh Singh being "informally" coronated and gaining the title of "Maharaja". However, this was an unofficial title given to him by his family and friends and is not officially recognised by the Indian Government, which abolished royal titles a few years prior to Padmanabh Singh's crowning.

Padmanabh is often referred to as 'Pacho' by his friends and family and is the 303rd royal descendant, though no longer officially in the eyes of the Government. When he was four years old, Padmanabh was sent to a boarding school in Ajmer. In an interview with a magazine, Padmanabh said it was the school that shaped him into the man he is today. He also said his life in the boarding school was a tough one, with no luxuries and an emphasis on discipline.

Padmanabh took over the royal household once he was 18 years old, in 2016. Later, he pursued higher studies at New York University and is now a renowned polo player. Singh was the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup and was also the youngest player to ever become a member of a World Cup polo team. Singh once called polo his biggest passion. Other than polo, Padmanabh has also walked down the ramps of several fashion shows, showcasing his love for the fashion industry and his brilliant style sense.

Padnabh Singh's net worth is considered to be around $697 million to $855 million, thanks to the royal family's treasury. In an interview, Singh spoke about his responsibilities to the State and the people of Rajasthan. He said Indian was a democracy now, so he could not let his title get to his head. He added that he could never be content to just live in a bubble and wanted to travel around the world.

