Sonu Sood’s Hilarious Reply To Man Asking For Help To Reach Liquor Shop Wins Internet

While Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has won hearts for arranging buses for stranded migrants, the 46-year-old also left netizens in splits after he gave an epic reply to a man’s unusual demand on Twitter. Ever since he helped migrants to help them reach their homes amid COVID-19 lockdown, people have been tweeting to the actor to seek his help. From migrants to students stuck in different cities, Sood has been reaching out to several and assuring them of his help.

However, on May 24, the actor stumbled upon a rather unexpected request where an internet user, who was ‘stuck at home’, asked Sood if he could help him reach a liquor shop amid the lockdown. The Twitter user jokingly wrote in Hindi, “Sonu Bhai, I’m stuck at home. Please get me to a liquor shop”.

सोनू भाइ में अपने घर में

फँसा हुआ हूं ।मुझे ठेके तक पहुंचा दो — bulla bhaai (@bulla_khullaaaa) May 24, 2020

The 46-year-old actor then responded to the unique request with a hilarious tweet. The ‘Simmba’ actor wrote, “Bhai, I can help you get home from the liquor shop. Let me know if that’s needed”.

Netizens laud Sood’s sense of humour

Sood’s ‘epic’ response has left thousands of internet users chuckling. With 40,000 likes, Twitter users lauded that actor’s sense of humour. While several netizens couldn’t stop laughing, others praised the actor for helping the stranded migrants. One internet user said, “Sonu bhai ek hi dil hai kitne bar jitoge,” while another said, “We are proud of you”.

