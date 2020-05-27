Sonu Sood Gets Bombarded With Messages For Help Amid Lockdown, Shares Video On Twitter

Bollywood star Sonu Sood who is currently helping thousands of migrant laborers stranded in Mumbai to their homes has been receiving immense appreciation and blessings from people across. Recently, the Dabangg actor who shared his contact numbers on social media for help has been bombarded with thousands of messages which are coming to Sonu for help. The actor shared a small video on his social media where she showed the number of messages that came flashing on his screen one after the other.

Sonu Sood gets stormed with messages from stranded workers

The Simmba actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a small video, showing how thousands of messages of people trapped in lockdown are reaching out to the star for help. While sharing the video, Sonu updated the people by saying that he is receiving everyone’s messages from a fast speed. He along with his team are trying their best to help everyone. He also apologized to people for missing out on any message.

आपके संदेश हमें इस रफ़्तार से मिल रहें हैं। मैं और मेरी टीम पूरी कोशिश कर रहें हैं हर किसी को मदद पहुँचे! लेकिन अगर इस में हम कुछ मेसजेज़ को मिस कर दें, उसके लिए मुझे क्षमा कीजिएगा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wS7vVk9bjv — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

As soon as Sonu shared the post on the micro-blogging site, many fans of the actor praised his relentless efforts to serve the people in need. One of the users thanked the star for his work and blessed him with long life. Another user appreciated Sonu and wrote how he has proved the responsibilities of being a citizen despite a celebrity. A third user chimed in and wrote that Sonu’s efforts have just proved the difference between films and real life.

Sonu Sood has taken on the mantle of sending migrant workers and others stuck in Mumbai to their homes in other cities by arranging buses. Apart from the praises from netizens, which include numerous memes that have been terming him as a ‘hero’, the Dabangg star is being hailed by actors, sportspersons, police officers, and even politicians. After arranging buses to states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and Kerala, Sonu plans to send more such people to their homes.

The actor has also been making headlines for responding to netizens who have been tweeting to him. Not just assuring them that they will soon be reunited with their families, he has also been urging them to send details so that he can make the required arrangements. Now, to ease the process further, Sonu has launched a helpline, where the stranded persons can register themselves to go back home soon.

