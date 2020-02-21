Mahashivratri Songs From Bollywood Movies That Will Add Colour To Your Celebrations; See

Mahashivratri is one of the most celebrated festivals of Hindu traditions. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 21, 2020. Mahashivratri celebrations include worshipping Lord Shiva by offering him milk, bael leaves and datura. There are numerous ways to celebrate this auspicious festival. But every celebration is incomplete without songs.

Bollywood has some iconic Mahashivratri songs that will help you rejuvenate yourself and will add more fun and excitement to the celebrations.

Best Mahashivratri songs and Mahashivratri videos to add colour to your celebrations:

Jai Jai Shivshankar (War) - 2019:

This funky song from War is very much loved and is a must-add to your playlist. The dance beats, along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's amazing dance steps add more glamour to the whole song. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal. It's music is given by the composer duo Vishal and Shekhar.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2019 Celebrations From Around The World: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Namo Namo (Kedarnath) - 2018:

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath movie's song Namo Namo was a hit among the fans for its strong lyrics and music. The song is picturised in the beautiful backdrop of Kedarnath. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi. This is a perfect song that will calm your soul and help you relax.

Also Read | Double Celebration For Kriti Sanon As She Performs Puja, Distributes Sweets To Mumbaikars For Mahashivratri And Luka Chuppi Success

Bolo Har Har (Shivaay) - 2016:

Bolo Har Har from Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay was a chartbuster song which gives the perfect mixture of the spiritual and party song. The fresh musical beats of the song are composed by Mithoon. The song is sung by Badshah, Megha Sriram Dalton, Mohit Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh. Bolo Har Har captures Lord Shiva’s Tandav Avatar and will surely stir your soul awake.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies: Five Best Movies Related To Devotion And God That One Should Watch

Jai Jai Shivshankar (Aap Ki Kasam) - 1974:

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar has been one of the best energy and enthusiasm filled numbers on Lord Shiva. The song is sung by the legend Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The song is from the 1974 movie, Aap Ki Kasam. It is picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, and it is still one of the famous songs with for its masti quotient and RD Burman’s brilliant music.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's' Best Songs; 'Subah Ki Train' And Others

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram/ Tiger Shroff Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.