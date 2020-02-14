Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's' Best Songs; 'Subah Ki Train' And Others

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a comedy-drama dealing with a social issue. The flick stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, along with Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. The 2017's release is a sarcastic comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India. Check out the songs from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Hans Mat Pagli

Hans Mat Pagli is the first soundtrack from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, the music is composed by Vickey Prasad. In this song, Akshay Kumar is seen trying to woo Bhumi Pednekar.

Bakheda

Bakheda was the second single released featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by composer Vickey Prasad, the song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. The song depicts Akshay Kumar's family and his struggles to get married to Bhumi Pednekar in the film.

Gori Tu Latth Maar

Gori Tu Latth Maar is a Holi festival dance song from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the song, Bhumi Pednekar is upset with Akshay Kumar and he tries to make it up to her. Sung by Sonu Nigam, Palak Muchhal, Gori Tu Latth Maar is the third single from the film.

Subah Ki Train

This song is the fourth single from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's album. Subah Ki Train is composed and sung by Sachet-Parampara. The song has more than four million views on YouTube. Subah Ki Train features Bhumi Pednekar's struggel without a 'toilet' inside her home.

Toilet Ka Jugaad

Akshay Kumar and Vickey Prasad, collectively have lend their voices for the song Toilet Ka Jugaad. The song was like a surprise element for the fans as it was not revealed until the film's release. It has more than eight million views on YouTube.

Image Source - A still from YouTube

