Mahesh Bhatt didn't summon gods for Alia's performances, says Rahul Bhat amid nepotism row

Nepotism has been one of the major discussions in Bollywood since Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Koffee with Karan. However, the debate got a fresh lease of life in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, as celebrities and netizens vented out about the late actor allegedly being ‘ousted’ from films and ‘boycotted.’ One of those to be at the end of the vicious trolling has been Alia Bhat.

READ: Rahul Bhat Fumes At Bollywood Amid Nepotism Row, Onir Recalls Being Replaced By Filmmaker

The actor even had to turn off her comments on social media amid the abusive messages that the artists from film families have been subjected to. Numerous celebrities of the film industry like Milap Zaveri, Anubhav Sinha, Amit Trivedi have also slammed the debate and also the harassment of the stars.

Recently, Rahul Bhat also came out in support of Alia Bhatt amid the nepotism debate. The Ugly film actor had earlier made headlines for clarifying that he was not her half-brother Rahul Bhatt, as netizens tagged him to vent out at the Highway star.

On Wednesday, Rahul hailed Alia for her performances in films like Gully Boy, Udta Punjab and Raazi. The Daasdev star stated that just because her father was Mahesh Bhatt, the veteran director had not ‘summoned the Gods' to help her deliver such acts.

READ: Rahul Bhat Reacts To Nepotism Debate, Slams Trolls Who Thought He Was Alia's Half-brother

He stated that there were many star kids who ‘could never make it’, because at the end of the day it was all about ‘walking the path alone’ and ‘destiny.’

Here’s the post

Just because @aliaa08 is @MaheshNBhatt daughter , he did not summon God’s to get inside her and get those performances out in #GullyBoy #udtapunjab #raazi

We know a lot of star kids who could never make it because ultimately you have to walk the path alone and it’s your destiny — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 8, 2020

Earlier, Rahul had stated that calling Alia a ‘product of nepotism’ was ‘harming the entire debate’ as she was ‘brilliant,gifted actor’ and being ‘capable of carrying a film on her shoulders.’ The actor stated that it was not anyone’s fault that someone is born in a star’s family, but getting excited for a star kid and creating a market for them was the problem. He also fumed at trolls for their opinion on nepotism and blamed them for making the films' successes.

If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders

Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 2, 2020

It’s not that persons fault if a talented person is born to famous parents . It’s the fault in the system -that’s US who get excited to see a celebrity kid and create a market for even not so talented ones https://t.co/gOLGoEIbtz — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 3, 2020

Untalented,unqualified,inept,immoral mannerless trolls have a lot to say on #nepotism and #talent

as if upar wale ne toh inhe bhar bhar ke talent diya tha par becharon ko mauka nahi mila .They don’t even know the real meaning of #nepotism ghatiya filmo ko hit tumhe toh karte ho — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 3, 2020

Earlier, claiming that he refused to pay for interviews, he also suggested that there should be a cap on th promotion costs, only then there would be a fairground for everyone.

READ: Sikandar Kher, Adhyayan Suman, Vardhan Puri Reveal Nepotism Did Not Help Them In Bollywood

READ: Pooja Bhatt Slams 'nepotism Card' With Banner's Ventures, Cites Kangana Ranaut's 'launch'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.