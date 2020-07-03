Rahul Bhat Reacts To Nepotism Debate, Slams Trolls Who Thought He Was Alia's Half-brother

Yeh Mohabbat Hai actor Rahul Bhat took to his social media to clap back at trolls who are dragging him in the nepotism debate. People mistook him to be actor Alia Bhatt's half-brother Rahul Bhatt and tagged him in multiple tweets. Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also stepped in and supported Rahul Bhat.

Rahul Bhat slams trolls for dragging him in nepotism debate

Rahul Bhat took to his social media to clarify that Alia Bhatt is not his sister. He also praised Alia's acting skills and said that people calling her a product of nepotism invalidates the entire debate. Take a look at his tweet.

If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders

Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 2, 2020

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Joins The Nepotism Debate After Alia Faces Backlash

Soni Razdan retweeted Rahul Bhat's tweet in support of him. To clarify, Rahul Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt's son with his first wife Kiran. He is Pooja Bhatt's brother and Alia Bhatt's half-brother. Actor and producer Rahul Bhat are not related to Alia's family.

Issue is not with the star kids but with the culture and atmosphere created in this film industry where outsiders cant survive. Being star kids is not crime but simultaneously it doesn't give you right to monopolize the industry. — Ayush Rastogi (@ayushra81453538) July 2, 2020

It's not her fault that she's Mahesh Bhatt daughter so you can't hold it against her n crucify her, would she have been a big name without surname I think that's something you leave it to your fate n talent, most of our superstars today are outsiders. AB Sr, akshay, Ayushman — Sunil Shenoy (@sunil_shenoy) July 2, 2020

Post Rahul Bhat's twee,t people were quick to jump in the comments section. Some questioned his argument while some accused that he is doing so to star in Mahesh Bhatt's films. A user wrote that it is not Alia Bhatt's fault that she is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and that is ''unfair to hold it against her''.

Hahaha want a role in her father's movie we understand 😃..she ain't that great actress. — sangieeta singh (@sangieetasingh) July 2, 2020

hahahah! I know you sir! But I humbly have reservation on your statement that she is not a product of nepotism, chances she got may be due to influence of her father but ya her inherent gift may keep her going! — Dr. Himanshu Sharma (@pharaohanshu) July 2, 2020

ALSO READ | As Alia Bhatt Announces OTT Release Of 'Sadak 2', Netizens Ask To Boycott The Film

Rahul Bhat shot to fame with his role as Sameer on the popular television show, Heena. He made his Bollywood film debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai. He was a part of films like Nayee Padosan and Ugly. The actor later made a switch from acting to production.

Rahul Bhat launched his own production company and has produced a few popular TV shows. Some of his TV shows include Meri Doli Tere Angana, Chu Kar Mere Manko, and Tum Dena Saath Mera. Bhat made his comeback with Anurag Kashyap's Ugly and has also been a part of films like Fitoor, Jai Gangaajal, and Daas Dev.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently announced that her film Sadak 2 is headed for a digital release. Other projects that she is involved with are Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. She will also be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Bhatt has also been roped in for Takht and Jilliahsmen Trinity 2.5: Passport.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Mutes Comments On Twitter As She Shares 'Sadak 2' Poster Amid Nepotism Debate

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Shares A Heartfelt Post On Being Invited To Be A Member Of The Academy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.