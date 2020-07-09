Sikandar Kher, Adhyayan Suman, Vardhan Puri Reveal Nepotism Did Not Help Them In Bollywood

Various Bollywood actors, including the son of Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, Sikandar Kher, recently shared their views about nepotism in an interview with a news portal. Additionally, in the interview, Adhyayan Suman, and Vardhan Puri also expressed their opinion on the issue. Read on:

Sikandar Kher believes in hard work

The son of Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, Sikandar Kher shared his views about nepotism in an interview with a news portal. He did not deny the existence of nepotism but felt that hard work leads to victory. The actor said that when he went for work, he would get a meeting with filmmakers. However, he said that everyone he met had not given him a role.

Sikander Kher added that he did not think anyone would put their money one somebody just because they are a child of a renowned personality. Talking about his debut movie Woodstock Villa, the actor recalled how Sanjay Gupta offered him. But he believed that hard work decides the future of an actor in the industry.

Adhyayan Suman shares examples of Khurrana, Rao

Similarly, Adhyayan Suman also shared his views on nepotism. The son of Shekhar Suman revealed about the current debate and called it 'Groupism'. He claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput said that the problem was when they push the star kids ahead.

However, Adhyayan Suman added a counterpoint by giving examples of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who have made it big in the industry. Moreover, he said that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan must have got the roles for a couple of years. But if someone tells Adhyayan Suman that Ranbir Kapoor is not a good actor, he said he would slap them.

Vardhan Puri had nobody to make calls

Late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri said that he also had to face obstacles. He recalled that his grandfather passed away when he was young. Later on, nobody would make calls for him as he wanted to begin as an assistant director. Vardhan Puri gave over 25 interviews before 'begging' Aditya Chopra for a job and marked his debut with Yeh Saali Ashiqui in 2019. While the movie bombed at the box-office, he garnered appreciation for his performance.

Pranutan bags a role in Helmet

On the other hand, daughter of Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of Nutan also marked her Bollywood debut in 2019 with The Notebook. While Salman Khan launched her, the romantic movie did not do well at the box-office. Pranutan reportedly revealed that people would say her career started because of her friendship with Salman Khan, while she has bagged another project Helmet by herself.

