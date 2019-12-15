Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt Pen Heartfelt Message On Zakhm Completing 21 Years

Zakhm, a 1998 Indian Hindi-language drama film produced by Mukesh Bhatt for Pooja Bhatt Productions and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, completes 21 years on December 14. The lead roles are played by Ajay Devgn and Pooja Bhatt.

15’Th December 1998 is when our film #zakhm got censored.A film where I had the privilege of playing my grandmother,Shirin Nanabhai Bhatt-a Muslim woman who took me to Siddhivinayak temple every Tuesday & to church every Wednesday & Friday.That is the true spirit of India 🙏❤️ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 15, 2019

“MA aur Mulkh badle nahin jate. “ This semi- autobiographical film of mine released today 21 yrs ago.Ajay Devgan won his first National Award for it. It also won the Nargis Dutt award for best feature film on National Integration. It was the NDA Govt which honoured us pic.twitter.com/dQ3JKl4EVi — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 15, 2019

ABOUT ZAKHM

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said he struggled hard to release his film 'Zakhm', which was based on communal tension between two communities, in 1998 when the BJP-led NDA was at the helm. The film depicted tension between two religions in contemporary society. The movie is said to be closely based on Mahesh Bhatt's own life, and it explores the relationship between Bhatt and his mother.

"When I made 'Zakhm' India had changed and (people) wanted non-gratifying films and wanted cinema that is of age. We had put in our own hard earned money for 'Zakhm'. I know people kept calling me names. The NDA was in power at that time. I was told that I must be mad to make that film," he said in 2014.

"I had the toughest time to release that film. It took a lot of me to get it out there. The film was made with passion and we are glad that Ajay Devgn got a National award for it," Bhatt said. Actors Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Kunal Khemu and Nagarjuna Akkineni starred in 'Zakhm'.

