Alia Bhatt Caught Upset On Camera After Mahesh Bhatt Loses Cool At Shaheen's Book Launch

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently got upset after father Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool at Shaheen Bhatt’s book launch. He was asked a question about 'fitting in' in the society after which he lashed out. In a video that has surfaced online, the entire Bhatt family can be seen answering questions when the ace-filmmaker gets carried away and started screaming. In the background, Alia can be heard saying, "I told you this will happen", the actress then tries her best to interrupt and stop him but in vain.

Watch the video below:

Ace-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently attended his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book launch and at that time he was seen getting emotional when a person from the audience asked him about ''fitting in' the society. Shaheen’s book I’ve Never Neen (Un) Happier hit the stores a few days ago. Alia’s recent appearance at an event related to it had made headlines, and she was joined by the entire family. In the video, the filmmaker can be heard saying, "How can I expect them to fit into this sick world"

About the family:

The Bhatt family is among the well-known families in Bollywood. While Mahesh Bhatt is considered one of the best directors of the country, even the other members of the family attained stardom over the years. Daughter Pooja Bhatt became a top actor in the late ‘80s and ‘90s, son Rahul Bhatt too was in the limelight, wife Soni Razdan was an actor before marrying the director, and the legacy continued with Alia Bhatt, who is among the top actors of Bollywood at the moment. Shaheen Bhatt, till now, perhaps was only known as Alia’s sister, but she also has now ventured into the world of art by becoming an author. Her debut book has been making headlines since the past few days.

