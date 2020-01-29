Mahie Gill's Family Comedy 'Doordarshan' Trailer Is Out, Gill's Fans Are Left "spellbound"

Mahie Gill starrer Doordarshan trailer is out now. This hilarious family comedy brings to life the narrative of a family whose matriarch comes out of a coma after a long period of time. Read on to know more details about this brand new family comedy starring Mahie Gill.

Doordarshan trailer out

Dev D actor Mahie Gill has been absent from the silver screen for a long time. Now, she is all set to make a stellar comeback with a family comedy directed by Gagan Puri. This family comedy, titled Doordarshan, is ready to hit theatres on February 28, 2020.

The Doordarshan trailer chronicles the life of a family and the disruption that ensues after their matriarch comes out of coma after more than a decade. The trailer presents how this family matriarch a.k.a. Dolly Ahluwalia seems to be obsessed with the TV channel Doordarshan. But since she has been in a coma for over a decade, she does not realise that technology has evolved.

Since the matriarch of the family has slipped out of the coma, the family then tries to bring back the era that she remembers. Most importantly, they bring back old television sets so she can enjoy her special programs on Doordarshan. Mahie Gill, who plays the role of the daughter-in-law, seems to be juggling the entire family and the brand new dynamics introduced due to these circumstances.

Image Courtesy: Mahie Gill Instagram

