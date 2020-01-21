Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Bhumi Pednekar is currently celebrating after her last movie Pati Patni Aur Woh with costars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday received an overwhelming response from the audience. She is also one of the most exciting young actors of this generation. Bhumi Pednekar's work has never disappointed her audience so far.

Bhumi Pednekar also ruled at the box office last year with her hits like Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. In 2019, the actor delivered ₹300 Crores gross box office in India which made her one fo the top actors in the industry. And now, Bhumi Pednekar is about to set her foot in the scary-thriller genre with her next film Durgavati.

The film will be presented by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film will be directed by popular south filmmaker G Ashok. The news regarding the film was announced in November with a picture where Bhumi Pednekar was holding a placard with 'hero' written on it, while Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar were holding the cards of presenters. Bhumi Pednekar will reportedly be essaying the role of an IAS officer in the film.

Check out the picture

Reportedly, actor Mahie Gill has also been roped in the film to play the pivotal role of a cop who is working on a case involving Bhumi Pednekar's character. A person close to the film told the sources that Mahie agreed to be a part of the film earlier this month and has also begun her preliminary prep. Reportedly, she also had several meetings with G Ashok to discuss the look.

Reportedly, the shooting of the film is scheduled to commence on January 23 in Madhya Pradesh and will also be shot at real locations. Mahie Gill will reportedly join the cast of the film a few days after Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting. Durgavati is the official Hindi adaptation of Anushka Shetty-starrer 2018 Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie.

