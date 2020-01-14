Makar Sankranti 2020: Know How To Style In Black Like Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs

Makar Sankranti 2020 is here and everyone is talking about their black outfit picks. You must have wondered why do people wear black on Makar Sankranti. The reason is simply because Makar Sankranti falls in the winter months and the color black gives warmth. Thus, it has been a tradition for years to wear black on Makar Sankrant.

When it comes to Bollywood, Makar Sankranti 2020 for them, too, is going to be filled with fashion, fun, and kites. Many Bollywood celebs will don black sarees and dresses to keep their Bollywood fashion on point.

Listed below are some of the looks from the Instagram accounts of Bollywood celebs to pick your black style for Makar Sankranti 2020.

Makar Sankranti 2020: Black outfits of Bollywood celebs

