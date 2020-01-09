Makar Sankranti 2020: Maharashtrian Dishes Prepared On The Auspicious Day

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival that will be celebrated on January 15 this year. This festival is celebrated in different parts of India with different traditions and names. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated on a specific day that is referred to as a solar day in the Hindu calendar. The festival is all about worshipping the sun and the legend of Hindu mythology related to Sankranti. Makar Sankranti is also one of the most famous and important festivals of the Maharashtrians. Check out different dishes that are prepared in every Maharashtrian family on the auspicious day.

Til Laddoo

Til Laddoo is made with sesame seeds, peanuts and jaggery. This dessert dish is best served in winter. To add an edge you can add grated ginger to it. This is one of those healthy laddoos that not only has sesame seeds but also has peanuts and desiccated coconut.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is one of the most famous traditional food recipes prepared in Maharashtrian cuisine. It is a flatbread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling made from skinned split Bengal gram/chana dal and jaggery. The sweet roti tastes better with sugar water spiced with cardamon or milk.

Bhogichi Bhaji

Bhoginchi Bhaji is a one-pot vegetable casserole dish. In Gujarati cuisine, it is also known as Undhiyu. Bhogichi Bhaji is a traditional Maharashtrian curry that is made from winter vegetables along with a healthy and aromatic sauce made from coconut, peanuts and sesame seeds.

