Makar Sankranti 2020: Know The Best Places To Fly Your Beautiful Kite In Maharashtra

Makar Sankranti is a fun festival. This is probably the time you will see a colourful sky, filled with colourful kites. On this festive day, people celebrate by flying kites and have fun with their family and friends. To fly a kite, you need the proper amount of wind and space. Here are a few places where you will find people flying their beautiful kite in Maharashtra and catch some Instagram-worthy pictures:

Best Instagram worthy pictures this Makar Sankranti

Amarsons Garden:

This is the best spot for kite flying as it has palm trees all over, a beach, pathways, and beautiful view. You can go to Amarsons Garden with your family or friends and enjoy Makar Sankranti on the beach. You will find good space and wind there. You can also enjoy some good food along with flying kites. This place is beautiful during Makar Sankranti as the sky is colourful, the beach is next to you and the palm trees keep you calm. Here you can grab on some worthy pictures for your Instagram for sure.

Juhu Chowpatty

You will love flying here as it is a big open. The fresh air at the beach is another plus point to the festivities. However, a major downfall is that the place is always filled with tourists as the Juhu Chowpatty is a popular tourist spot in the city. If you are okay with the crowd, then you should definitely consider going there on a festive day and click a picture with the crowd and show their love for Makar Sankranti.

Shivaji park

Shivaji Park is one of the best spots for flying kites as it is big and open. There are also cricketers playing there. This park is the best choice if in case you have a kid along, kids will absolutely love this park for flying kites. The park is located in Dadar west and it is open all day long.

Promo Image credit: Shutterstock