Makar Sankranti 2022: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri & Others Wish Luck And Prosperity To Fans

The much-revered auspicious occasion Makar Sankranti 2022 is finally here and devotees are celebrating it with great fervor. The festival marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. On this day, people are seen worshiping the Sun God. In the northern belt, it is called Makar Sankranti or Maghi, while in Maharashtra it is called Pedda Pandaga, in Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal and Pongal (Thai Pongal) in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat. On this day, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans.

For the unversed, the festivity begins with taking a holy dip in the Ganga, followed by the offering of food and sweets to the sun god. Khichdi is a staple of home-cooked Makar Sankranti celebrations. People clean and decorate their homes on this day to welcome wealth. People wish their friends and family on this day. Here we have compiled a list of best wishes that people can send to their loved ones to mark the occasion.

Bollywood stars extend wishes on Makar Sankranti 2022

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a picture on Instagram while giving a glimpse of his Makar Sankranti celebrations and how he likes to celebrate it. “May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas Vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna,” he captioned the picture where he is seen flying a kite alone. Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing everyone Happy #Bihu, #Pongal, #Uttarayan and #MakarSankranti.”

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajapyee shared a wallpaper of the delicacies served on the auspicious occasion on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Makar Sankranti” in Hindi. Another versatile actor Juhi Chawla took to Twitter and shared a picture of her bloomed balcony while wishing fans luck, prosperity, and good health. “Happy Makar Sankranti ..!!!The rays of the sun today, are especially beneficial to us, that is why Hindus in their wisdom, created a game for us, flying kites, so that we unwittingly spend time in the outdoors, having fun and gaining from Nature,” she wrote alongside the picture. Music composer Amit Trivedi shared his jubilant picture on Twitter and wrote, “Wishing y'all a very Happy Makar Sankranti.”

