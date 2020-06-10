'This Could Make Or Break My Marriage': Preity Zinta Gives Husband Gene Goodenough Haircut

Preity Zinta on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she is giving her husband Gene Goodenough a haircut. 'This could make or break my marriage,' she jokes in the video.

Zinta, with a trimmer in her hand started the video and said, 'Haircut at home' and concluded by saying, 'I will show you the after look later'. She wrote, "Pls pray that Mr Goodenough gets a good-enough haircut."

Watch

The actor has been homebound due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. However, she has been telling her fans easy and simple workouts to follow during the lockdown. Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her trying to stay fit amid lockdown.

Preity Zinta puts her dessert-making skills to test to 'make the most of staying home'

The Bollywood actor also recently uploaded a fun video of her husband and pet dog Bruno. They could be seen playing a little game while she mentioned in the caption for the post that these are the side effects of home quarantine.

