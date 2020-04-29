Preity Zinta Puts Her Dessert-making Skills To Test To 'make The Most Of Staying Home'

The 'Pretty Woman' of Bollywood, Preity Zinta has been trying her hands at cooking amid the Coronavirus lockdown, and her Instagram handle is proof. Zinta is making full use of her quarantine time by brushing up her culinary skills with the help of her mother. After successfully learning how to make masala dosa, Zinta has now shifted her focus to brushing up her dessert-making skills.

Preity Zinta is trying to 'make the most of staying home'

Apart from sharing her home workout videos, Preity Zinta has also been keeping her fans updated with all the recipes that she learned amid the lockdown to utilise her quarantine time by doing something productive. From what it seems, Zinta might successfully manage to serve a full course meal as after making masala dosa, she decided to brush up her dessert-making skills. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor recently posted a picture posing with a scrumptious fruit custard in her hand on day 48 of self-quarantine.

Zinta captioned the post with, "Brushing up my Desert making skills and trying to make the most of staying home during this crazy time. #fruitcustard #stayhome #staysafe #day48 #quarentine #ting"

However, apart from honing her culinary skills, Preity Zinta also frequently gives fans major fitness goals by sharing her home-workout videos. Check them out below:

