Preity Zinta Shares Pics Of KXIP Captain KL Rahul, Wishes 'tonnes Of Runs' On His Birthday

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday and his friends from the film industry and the cricketing world have poured in their wishes for him through their social media accounts. Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab which Rahul captains, also wished the batsman on his birthday by sharing a few throwback photographs from one of his previous birthdays. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @rahulkl! Wish you loads of love, happiness and a tonne of runs 🤗 Keep smiling and shining always. #birthdayboy #Ting".

Apart from Preity, KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty also took to Instagram and shared an adorable candid picture of herself with the right-handed batsman. Her post went viral as their fans and followers flooded the comments with hearts for the duo. She seems to have made her alleged relationship with the cricketer official on his birthday as she captioned the post by calling him 'my person'.

Hardik Pandya wishes KL

Rahul's best friend and teammate Hardik Pandya also extended his good wishes on the occasion earlier today. The BCCI also took to Twitter to wish the Karnataka-lad on his birthday. Hardik Pandya in a loving gesture took to Instagram to wish him first on his special day. Hardik Pandya, on his official Instagram handle, shared a picture of them together and wrote: "Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back ❣️" In the throwback picture shared by Hardik, two cricketers can be seen smiling and posing for the camera.

