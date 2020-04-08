Malaika Arora And Alia Bhatt’s Adorable Laughing Picture Is What You Need To See

Friendships in Bollywood are something that lasts for decades and even after every passing film. Actors Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt share one such special bond. We recently came across an adorable click of the top of them and it is too adorable. Read on to know more details about the story:

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora Dazzle At Fashion Night

Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt’s laughing picture

We recently came across an old picture of Bollywood divas Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt sharing a laugh. The picture was uploaded on social media by Malaika Arora. The picture is from an event and was clicked way back in 2015.

In the picture, Malaika Arora looks like she is saying something to Alia Bhatt. However, Alia is seen laughing after hearing what she had to say. Malaika Arora even captioned the picture as “Smiling girls r the prettiest”.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt To Malaika Arora: Celeb-inspired Lohri Outfit Ideas You Must Try

Check out Maliaka Arora’s post here

Recently, Natasha Poonawalla shared a picture on her social media. In the picture, Alia Bhatt is seen taking a selfie while Ranbir Kapoor gives her a quick kiss on the cheeks. However, in the background, we can also see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora sharing a kiss.

ALSO READ | Chai Lovers In Bollywood: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora And Others

Ranbir Kapoor has been together with Alia Bhatt for quite some time now. There have also been rumours that they intend to tie the knot this year. However, no confirmation has been received on the same yet.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship is going well too. The couple regularly shares their pictures on social media. Their pictures never fail to bring a smile on people’s faces and shed #CoupleGoals to everyone.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Shares Her Version Of 'love' In The Times Of Coronavirus; Courtesy Arhaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.