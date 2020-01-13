Alia Bhatt To Malaika Arora: Celeb-inspired Lohri Outfit Ideas You Must Try

In a few days, people will be celebrating the beautiful festival of Lohri. You must have already started preparing for the auspicious day by shopping for meal ingredients and others from places and markets.

But if you haven't decided on what outfit to wear, then look no further. Take cues from these Bollywood celebrities and look your best at this festival.

Celeb-inspired Lohri outfit ideas

Alia Bhatt's printed saree

If you want to opt for a traditional look on this auspicious day, then you can go for this beautiful look by Alia Bhatt. The actor donned a multi-coloured saree that a stunning sequin work on it. If you are opting for this look, then make sure you pair the outfit with traditional earrings.

Malaika Arora's pink lehenga

If you want to go a little extra with the looks for the Lohri festival, then you can opt for this Mailaka Arora's outfit. Get a lehenga that looks pretty similar to the design and ace it like the B-celebs. To accentuate the look, you can pair the lehenga with diamond-studded accessories.

Bhumi Pednekar's sequin saree

Shine and glitter like Bhumi Pednekar by opting the saree she wore. Let the festive vibe take over your closet and put on any sequin saree. You can pair it with a black blouse and rock it like a true queen.

Katrina Kaif's Indo-western saree

There is nothing more stylish and magical then Indo-western saree. You can opt for a mix of western and traditional looks to match the festive vibes. If you are looking to recreate this look, then don't forget the waist belt.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's maroon and gold outfit

If you want to try something extraordinary, then you can opt for this look by Sonam Kapoor. You can pair an intricately designed Kurta with a coat. You can go for fitted leggings. Take a look:

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - aliaabhatt / malaikaaroraofficial / bhumipednekar

