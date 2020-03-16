Malaika Arora Shares Her Version Of 'love' In The Times Of Coronavirus; Courtesy Arhaan

Malaika Arora is an active member of social media and does not fail to impress fans with her regular posts. The Chaiya Chaiya star is making headlines as her super-adorable picture with Arjun Kapoor has gone massively viral. After enjoying some gala time with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share her version of love in the city that has been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Malaika Arora shares her version of love in times of Coronavirus

Only recently, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture with her pet dog Casper. In the caption, she says, 'Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone😷''.

Malaika is seen sitting with her dog and gazing at the view outside her balcony. Interestingly, she gives picture credits to her son Arhaan too. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photo.

Malaika Arora on Sunday announced the Supermodel of the year winner as Manila Pradhan from Sikkim. Moreover, on Sunday night, Malaika Arora's cute picture with Arjun Kapoor at Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration took the internet by storm. And now, Malika is all set for Indias Best Dancer 's grand premier, alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

