Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Make The Most Of Their Baecation In Berlin | PHOTOS

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are currently vacationing in Berlin, have been sharing loved up pictures from their 'baecation' on their Instagram handle. The Kuttey actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday (April 15) and shared a set of solo pictures of himself clicked by Malaika. In the images, Arjun could be seen posing with an umbrella on the streets of Berlin.

He wore an all-black ensemble featuring a T-shirt, black, trousers and an oversized jacket. The actor gave the credits of looking good to his girlfriend Malaika. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!! @malaikaaroraofficial.” Check out the post here:

Earlier on Friday, Arjun shared a couple of pictures with Malaika posing inside a lift. Arjun donned a grey T-shirt with a leather black jacket and black jeans. Malaika, on the other hand, stunned in an all white ensemble. Her outfit featured a turtleneck and pants with matching overcoat. While Arjun accesocerised his look with sunglasses and a beanie, Malaika paired her ensemble with a black bag and oversized shades.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while. A few years ago, the pair made the decision to go public with their relationship. Ever since they made their relationship Instagram official, they often shower affection on each other on social media. One of the episodes of Malaika's television show Moving In With Malaika featured a conversation about her longtime partner.

She said, "We have talked about us. You have to talk to your partner about these things. I think I'm a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. I'm extremely happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey co-starring Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Additionally, he also has an action thriller coming up, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film is titled The Lady Killer. It is expected to release in cinema halls later this year.