Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Strike A Stylish Pose In Berlin Vacation Photos

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in Berlin, Germany. The couple was spotted leaving from Mumbai on April 12. Now, the Kuttey actor has shared a couple of mirror selfies with his girlfriend on his Instagram handle. In the shared images, Arjun donned a grey T-shirt with a leather black jacket and black jeans.

Malaika, on the other hand, stunned in an all white ensemble. Her outfit featured a turtleneck and pants with matching overcoat. While Arjun accesocerised his look with sunglasses and a beanie, Malaika paired her ensemble with a black bag and oversized shades. The couple seemed to be posing in a lift. In the caption, the Kuttey actor wrote, “Lift Kara De.” Check out the post here:

Arjun and Malaika made a stylish entry at the NMACC gala on April 1. Malaika wore a Rahul Mishra embellished pant-suit and layered her outfit with a sheer cape. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in an all black suit with floral embroidery.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now. The couple decided to make their relationship public a few years ago. Ever since they made their relationship Instagram official, they often shower affection on each other on social media.

Malaika spoke about her longtime boyfriend in one of the episodes of her show Moving In With Malaika. She said, "We have talked about us. You have to talk to your partner about these things. I think I'm a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. I'm extremely happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey co-starring Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Additionally, he also has an action thriller coming up, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film is titled The Lady Killer.