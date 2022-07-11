Malaika Arora Catches Up With Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan In Mumbai; Compliments Newlyweds

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been grabbing headlines ever since they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony last month. The couple recently hung out with Bollywood diva Malaika Arora at a restaurant in Mumbai, with the latter dropping a glimpse from their 'lovely' meetup. While Malaika opted for a satin dress, Nayanthara kept it casual in a black tank top and olive green pants. Her husband, filmmaker Vignesh also looked uber-cool in a burgundy shirt paired with denim.

Malaika Arora drops stunning pic with newlyweds Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika dropped a picture from their fun evening at an outlet in Mumbai. In the caption, she mentioned, "Congratulations Nayantara n @wikkiofficial...was so lovely to meet you both (sic)." Take a look.

Nayanthara is currently in Mumbai to shoot for her upcoming film Jawan, which has been directed by Atlee. She's expected to wrap up her portions in the film soon. Following Jawan, Nayanthara will reportedly start working on Jayam Ravi's upcoming film with director Ahmed. Meanwhile, Vignesh will be collaborating with superstar Ajith Kumar for an upcoming project slated to go on floors this year or early 2023.

Vignesh has also been treating fans with unseen glimpses from the duo's wedding ceremony, which had celebrities like Rajnikanth, and AR Rahman among others in attendance. Dropping heartwarming glimpses alongside the Grammy-winning musician, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director wrote, "With the most divine, purest human being @arrahman sir :) for making this day so blessed for us. thank you, sir! Thank you dearest @arrameen for making the day look cute ."

Just yesterday, Vignesh shared some memorable pictures with Rajinikanth as well, thanking the superstar for blessing the couple on their big day. "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much positivity and goodwill. Happy to share some great moments on the one-month anniversary of our special day." For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram.

