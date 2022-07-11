Vignesh Shivan Shares UNSEEN Pics With AR Rahman From His Wedding With Nayanthara

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and south diva Nayanthara's grand wedding was one of the most talked-about events of 2022. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with several notable faces from the entertainment industry in attendance to witness the much-loved pair's union.

Ever since Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, the newlyweds are constantly seen sharing pictures from their big day. Continuing with the streak, Vignesh Shivan yet again headed to his social media handle and shared a pic featuring music maestro AR Rahman and his son A. R. Ameen.

Vignesh Shivan shares a throwback pic with AR Rahman from his wedding

After sharing several throwback pictures with Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Suriya and other stars from the industry, Vignesh shared some unseen pictures with AR Rahman from his wedding. The photo featured Rahman donning a green sherwani as he congratulated the newly married couple while presenting them a bouquet of red roses. In the next photo, AR Rahman, his son A.R. Ameen, Nayanthara, and Vignesh were seen all smiles as they posed together for a happy pic.

Sharing the photo, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Shivan wrote, "With the most divine , purest human being @arrahman sir :) for making this day so blessed for us 😇 thank you sir ! Thank you dearest @arrameen for making the day look cute 🥰!"

Here, take a look at the post:

Vignesh Shivan shares a photo with Rajinikanth from his wedding

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan took to his social media handle and treated fans with some memorable inside photos featuring Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, and other stars from the wedding day on their one-month anniversary. In the pictures, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam can be seen presenting a gift to Nayanthara and Vignesh. Sharing the photos, Vignesh Shivan penned a sweet note in the caption.

The renowned filmmaker wrote, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and goodwill. Happy to share some great moments on the one-month anniversary of our special day. #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding."

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial