Malaika Arora Drops Special Post For Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday; 'Make A Wish My Love'

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora jetted off to Paris to celebrate the former's 37th birthday today, June 26. In a special post dedicated to the Ishaqzaade star, Malaika wished her 'love' and hoped for all his wishes and dreams to come true. Malaika dropped a candid picture of Arjun as he seemingly made his birthday wish, while also sharing an adorable video of her feeding the actor as he smiles. The couple has been treating fans with glimpses from their vacation, which also included a visit to the iconic Eiffel Tower

Malaika Arora drops special post for beau Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 26, Malaika shared Arjun's picture where he can be seen smiling with his eyes closed while enjoying a candlelight date. She also shared a video of her lovingly feeding Arjun as he relishes the dish. In the caption, she wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday." Take a look.

The picture received a trail of reactions from fans as well as celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, who wrote," Happy birthday Arjun." Meanwhile, Arjun also dropped a string of gorgeous selfies of the duo as they posed against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Being his witty self, Arjun mentioned in the caption, "Eiffel good... I knew I would...@malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes."

Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor also penned a long note via her Instagram story to wish the actor, thanking him for always having her back and supporting her.

"Happy birthday to my most wise and strong and witty brother who can put a smile on anyone's face. My brother (grinning emoji) still gets so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You have worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Not just when I make my ‘my mind is friend I need advice’ calls. Thank you for having my back and always keeping it real. I love you!!!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL)