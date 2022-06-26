Last Updated:

Malaika Arora Drops Special Post For Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday; 'Make A Wish My Love'

Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora dropped adorable glimpses of beau Arjun Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. The couple is currently vacationing in Paris.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL


Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora jetted off to Paris to celebrate the former's 37th birthday today, June 26. In a special post dedicated to the Ishaqzaade star, Malaika wished her 'love' and hoped for all his wishes and dreams to come true. Malaika dropped a candid picture of Arjun as he seemingly made his birthday wish, while also sharing an adorable video of her feeding the actor as he smiles. The couple has been treating fans with glimpses from their vacation, which also included a visit to the iconic Eiffel Tower 

Malaika Arora drops special post for beau Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 26, Malaika shared Arjun's picture where he can be seen smiling with his eyes closed while enjoying a candlelight date. She also shared a video of her lovingly feeding Arjun as he relishes the dish. In the caption, she wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday." Take a look.

The picture received a trail of reactions from fans as well as celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, who wrote," Happy birthday Arjun." Meanwhile, Arjun also dropped a string of gorgeous selfies of the duo as they posed against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Being his witty self, Arjun mentioned in the caption, "Eiffel good... I knew I would...@malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes."

READ | Kareena Kapoor, Amrita & Malaika Arora react as trolls call them 'Buddhi'; 'Yes we are..'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor also penned a long note via her Instagram story to wish the actor, thanking him for always having her back and supporting her. 

"Happy birthday to my most wise and strong and witty brother who can put a smile on anyone's face. My brother (grinning emoji) still gets so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You have worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Not just when I make my ‘my mind is friend I need advice’ calls. Thank you for having my back and always keeping it real. I love you!!!"

READ | Malaika Arora's debut book to be based on nutrition and healthy eating habits

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL)

 

 

READ | Arjun Kapoor slams a body-shaming comment; gets support from Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora
READ | Arjun Kapoor leaves for unknown destination to celebrate 37th birthday with Malaika Arora
READ | Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's pictures from Paris are all things love; Take a look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor birthday
First Published:
COMMENT