Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Scar From Recent Accident In Latest Photoshoot Pics; Check Post

Earlier this month, in an unfortunate turn of events, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora met with an accident near Khalapur Toll Naka. Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries during the accident and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. While she took around two weeks time to recover from her injuries, the model has come out stronger and was recently seen flaunting her scars in her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, India's Got Talent's former judge recently dropped some sizzling pictures of her from a photoshoot. As per the pictures, the actor sustained an injury on her forehead, in between her eyebrows. During the shoot, the actor wore a shimmery sleeveless green bodycon dress by Alina Anwar Couture. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and some rings. She completed her look with a pair of beige heels and softly curled hair. In the photos, Malaika's scar was clearly visible as she seemingly flaunted it. Her fans showered her with love and praised her confidence. Take a look at her photo here.

Malaika Arora pens a heartfelt note post-accident

Malaika Arora's accident news came as a shock to her friends and fans. While her friends visited her at the hospital and later at her home, the model's fans prayed for her quick recovery. About a week after her accident, Malaika penned a thank you note to everyone who helped her during the accident and also in her recovery.

Taking to Instagram, she described how difficult the previous days were for her and wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened." Malaika further called everyone, who helped her, her guardian angels, and wrote, "be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that." "And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most," she added.

Malaika Arora further thanked everyone for being there with her during the difficult time. She wrote, "A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!". Several Bollywood celebs, including Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, and more, sent her power and their best wishes.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial