Malaika Arora Looks Quaint As She Poses In Beautiful Tarun Tahiliani Outfit

Looking absolutely enchanting, Malaika Arora on Thursday posed in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani outfit and stunned the Internet. Bringing both the 'old world charm' and 'colour', Malaika shared a series of pictures where she is seen wearing a concept saree with an embroidered jacket.

Tahiliani on their Instagram described the outfit as, "Seen here, our foil jersey-draped concept saree with a contemporary version of classic gilet, adorned in byzantium-inspired embroideries and a dangling mix of Swarovski pearls emeralds and rubies."

Malaika completed her look with some metal oxidised jewellery and a beautiful mathapatti. She also tied gajra in her tied hair bun and simply looked stunning.

Malaika Arora praises Himachal Pradesh, says 'fallen in love with beautiful state'

Malaika Arora's photo with Taimur and Kareena

On November 17, Tuesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also penned a sweet caption for the mother-son pair.

In this Instagram post, Malaika Arora can be seen gazing at Taimur Ali Khan as the little munchkin sat on his mother's lap. Kareena Kapoor Khan posed smiling at the camera. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' dancer sported a checkered jacket clubbed with white turtle neck tee. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black zipper and track pants.

She accessorised her travel look with a huge framed pentagon sunglasses.Taimur Ali Khan also gave fashion goals. He donned a grey sweatshirt that had USA's flag design with simple black pants. In the background, one can see a splendid view of the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. This picture was clicked at Illiterati Books & Coffee, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun & Malaika in Dharamshala

Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to Dharamshala with son Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, as the latter was busy filming his upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. Malaika Arora also accompanied Kareena Kapoor to Dharamshala as her beau Arjun Kapoor is also a part of Bhoot Police. Recently, a video went viral on social media, wherein Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala.

Arjun Kapoor adores lady love Malaika Arora as he asks fans to 'check her out'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.