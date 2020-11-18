Malaika Arora Praises Himachal Pradesh, Says 'fallen In Love With Beautiful State'

Actress Malaika Arora who recently jetted off to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with beau Arjun Kapoor penned her love for the beautiful state. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram story while praising the endearing beauty of the place that it beholds. While captioning the post, Malika explained how she has fallen for the place and nature.

Malaika Arora enjoying her trip to Dharamshala

In the picture, the actress can be seen walking down a hilly road while the picture captures her walking along with the picturesque landscape showing the scenic beauty of Dharamshala. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Fallen in love with this incredibly beautiful state Himachal Pradesh. So peaceful and serene, #IncredibleIndia #Dharamshala.

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan while enjoying a sunny day in the mountains. In the Instagram post, Malaika Arora can be seen gazing at Taimur Ali Khan as the little munchkin sat on his mother's lap. Kareena Kapoor Khan posed smiling at the camera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to Dharamshala with son Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, as the latter was busy filming his upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. Malaika Arora also came to Dharamshala as her beau Arjun Kapoor is also a part of the cast of Bhoot Police. Recently, a video went viral on social media, wherein Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala.

In the video, the four stars can be seen strolling on the streets of Dharamshala while exploring the beautiful spots of the town. Earlier, the entire team of the film Bhoot Police shifted their base from Dalhousie to Dharamshala after shooting some sequences in the city. Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez shared videos on their Instagram story while sharing the great news with their fans.

